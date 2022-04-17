Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Sell

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

HL stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 477,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 141,425 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 195.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 99,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 65,501 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

