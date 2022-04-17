Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Intellinetics alerts:

INLX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Intellinetics ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Intellinetics had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellinetics (INLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.