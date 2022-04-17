Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.23. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 988,336 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 483.38% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%.
Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.
