Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.23. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 988,336 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 483.38% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inpixon by 23,663.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inpixon by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95,036 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

