Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.60

Shares of Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.60 and traded as low as $39.50. Linamar shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 2,421 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

