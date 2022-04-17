H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.43 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares.

HEO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a C$3.75 target price on H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

