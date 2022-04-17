Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Vela Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,185,550 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 93.26 and a current ratio of 98.37. The stock has a market cap of £5.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05.

Vela Technologies (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

