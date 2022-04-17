Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.64

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.64 and traded as low as $24.13. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 9 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

