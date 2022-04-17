Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.09

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.09 and traded as low as $41.10. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 8,195 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $238.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

