Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.49

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.49 and traded as low as $99.92. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $99.94, with a volume of 8,252,406 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLI. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

