National Bankshares Cuts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$22.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.29.

PSK opened at C$18.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$12.51 and a one year high of C$18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

