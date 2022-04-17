iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 6,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.