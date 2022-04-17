FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issued By B. Riley

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

