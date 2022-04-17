American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.11 and traded as low as C$3.85. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 98,352 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$308.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

