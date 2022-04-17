Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.28

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.28 and traded as high as $53.95. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 274,813 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on IEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -372.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 134,497 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

