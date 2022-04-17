WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. WCF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

