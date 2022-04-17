Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enel Américas by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENIA opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Enel Américas has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

