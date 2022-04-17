Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Short Interest Update

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS CSTI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. Costar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes various products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its security solutions products include surveillance cameras, digital video recorders, lenses, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products.

