Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Short Interest Update

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS CSTI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. Costar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
