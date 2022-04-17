AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

