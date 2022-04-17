Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of EFGSY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Get Eiffage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFGSY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($130.43) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($129.13) to €125.60 ($136.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €106.00 ($115.22) to €112.00 ($121.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.