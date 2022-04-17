VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CSA opened at $62.75 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $61.84 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

