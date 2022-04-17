VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ CSA opened at $62.75 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $61.84 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (Get Rating)
