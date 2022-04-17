Short Interest in Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Expands By 100.0%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CKSNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.47) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.00.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of CKSNF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.