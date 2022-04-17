Head-To-Head Comparison: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) versus Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -190.30% -66.35% -34.52% Surface Oncology -2,920.92% -56.34% -39.26%

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Surface Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $37.42 million 9.09 -$71.20 million ($1.90) -4.69 Surface Oncology $2.69 million 44.52 -$78.49 million ($1.77) -1.44

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Voyager Therapeutics and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Surface Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.20, indicating a potential downside of 19.28%. Surface Oncology has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 409.80%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Voyager Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Novartis Pharma, A.G. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813; and license agreement with Vaccinex, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies, which targets SRF114. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

