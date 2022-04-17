Critical Comparison: Surrey Bancorp (SRYB) vs. Its Peers

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Surrey Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Surrey Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Surrey Bancorp Competitors 2256 9620 7677 561 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 30.06%. Given Surrey Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surrey Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 31.51% N/A N/A Surrey Bancorp Competitors 29.13% 12.47% 1.32%

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million $5.10 million 12.70 Surrey Bancorp Competitors $1.28 billion $314.83 million 11.64

Surrey Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surrey Bancorp peers beat Surrey Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides mortgages; real estate, consumer, and personal loans; lines of credit; commercial credit products; government-guaranteed loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers cash management, international, merchant card, and other business services; and electronic banking and safe deposit box services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

