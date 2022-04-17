Financial Survey: InfuSystem (INFU) versus Its Peers

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare InfuSystem to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million $1.42 million 121.00 InfuSystem Competitors $1.15 billion $84.95 million 26.22

InfuSystem’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% InfuSystem Competitors -709.03% -62.66% -17.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InfuSystem and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem Competitors 1200 4508 7950 221 2.52

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.88%. Given InfuSystem’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InfuSystem has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

InfuSystem beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

