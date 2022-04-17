Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Grows By 100.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AMOV opened at $22.29 on Friday. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

