Financial Contrast: Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) and Its Competitors

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Innoviz Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,808.83% -85.42% -46.98% Innoviz Technologies Competitors -158.92% 1.51% -1.58%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innoviz Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innoviz Technologies Competitors 678 2596 3011 82 2.39

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 239.32%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 47.63%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million -$153.56 million -1.35 Innoviz Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $136.29 million 19.64

Innoviz Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies competitors beat Innoviz Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

