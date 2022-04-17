Financial Analysis: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intuitive Surgical and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 0 7 12 1 2.70 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $332.91, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 222.38%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $5.71 billion 17.59 $1.70 billion $4.67 59.94 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million N/A N/A

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 29.85% 15.33% 13.55% Vicarious Surgical N/A -198.54% -19.12%

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Vicarious Surgical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; a complement of services to its customers, including support, installation, repair, and maintenance; and integrated digital capabilities providing unified and connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

