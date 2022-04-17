Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Increases By 100.0%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.45) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.88) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

