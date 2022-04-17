Critical Survey: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PFSweb and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50

PFSweb presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.34%. Riskified has a consensus target price of $12.79, indicating a potential upside of 116.34%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than PFSweb.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $342.51 million 0.74 -$5.50 million $6.85 1.66 Riskified $229.14 million 4.07 -$178.88 million N/A N/A

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb 47.57% -11.57% -4.32% Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PFSweb beats Riskified on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PFSweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information. The LiveArea Professional Services offers NXT Intelligence, a collection of purpose-built solutions, which allow clients to assess opportunities across technology, innovation, and brand experience areas; service design, a business transformation service; product innovation services; and connected commerce services. This segment also provides performance marketing services, including search engine optimization, data analytics, conversion rate optimization, digital marketing, paid media, and email marketing; and orchestrated services that evaluate the right digital transformation strategies, mitigate workloads, manage infrastructure and backup, and secure data and applications. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

