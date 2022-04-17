LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVACU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000.

LVACU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

