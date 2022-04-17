Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Grows By 100.0%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of LDGYY opened at $14.24 on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

