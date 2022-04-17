Head-To-Head Review: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) vs. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sportradar Group and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Bumble 0 4 11 0 2.73

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.09%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $40.53, suggesting a potential upside of 56.44%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Bumble.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Bumble 41.50% -1.73% -1.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $664.00 million 5.80 $14.87 million N/A N/A Bumble $765.66 million 4.38 $317.78 million $1.49 17.39

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Bumble on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. Its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.