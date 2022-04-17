International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISCO opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.80. International Stem Cell has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

