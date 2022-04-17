Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FHLT opened at $9.90 on Friday. Future Health ESG has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth about $2,445,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future Health ESG Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Future Health ESG Corp. is based in Dover, Delaware.

