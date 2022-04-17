Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY opened at $14.75 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.
About Great Wall Motor (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Wall Motor (GWLLY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.