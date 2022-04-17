Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY opened at $14.75 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

