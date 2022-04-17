Short Interest in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expands By 101.1%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the March 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of TAC opened at $10.78 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
