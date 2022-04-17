Short Interest in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expands By 101.1%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the March 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TAC opened at $10.78 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 571,634 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

