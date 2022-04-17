Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Rises By 100.6%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,000 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the March 15th total of 387,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIZI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lizhi by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 65,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lizhi by 3,974.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 93,592 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lizhi by 6,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 155,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lizhi by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 257,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Lizhi ( NASDAQ:LIZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%.

LIZHI INC. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

