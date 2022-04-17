Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Increases By 100.0%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EQFN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. Equitable Financial has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $13.30.
About Equitable Financial (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable Financial (EQFN)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.