Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Increases By 100.0%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQFN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. Equitable Financial has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

About Equitable Financial (Get Rating)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

