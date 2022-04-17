Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 100.5% in March

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the March 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 147.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSE JFR opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

