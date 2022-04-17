Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.

