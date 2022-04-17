Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.76 on Friday. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Grifols by 61.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56,818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 6.6% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after buying an additional 195,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 21.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.