StockNews.com Downgrades Alleghany (NYSE:Y) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE:Y opened at $845.49 on Wednesday. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $738.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.51. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $83,067,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 194.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,812,000 after buying an additional 119,228 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,422,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 77.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after buying an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.