StockNews.com Downgrades Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of GRP.U opened at $76.98 on Wednesday.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.