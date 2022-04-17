Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

