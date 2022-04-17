Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) to Hold

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.02.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

