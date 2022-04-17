Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOW. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.23.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.28 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.62. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

