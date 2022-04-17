Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Sell

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

GBNH stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

