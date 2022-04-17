Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

GLSI stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $238,581. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

