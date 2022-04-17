USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on USAK. Cowen increased their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
NASDAQ USAK opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. USA Truck has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
