USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on USAK. Cowen increased their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get USA Truck alerts:

NASDAQ USAK opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. USA Truck has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that USA Truck will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.