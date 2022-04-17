Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NASDAQ:WWR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 81.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westwater Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

