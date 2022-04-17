Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
NASDAQ:WWR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.38.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
